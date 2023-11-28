Indonesian national team at a training camp in Baku - PHOTO

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."