29 November 2023
EN

Indonesian national team at a training camp in Baku - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
28 November 2023 12:35
Indonesian national team at a training camp in Baku - PHOTO

The national rhythmic gymnastics team of Indonesia visited Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that the national team participated in a training camp in Baku.

Indonesians train at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Idman.biz

Related news

Gymnasts from Mingechevir at a training camp in Baku - PHOTO
28 November 17:37
Gymnastics

Gymnasts from Mingechevir at a training camp in Baku - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation continues the project of development of rhythmic gymnastics in the regions

The Bulgarian World Champion holds a seminar in Baku – PHOTO
24 November 15:31
Gymnastics

The Bulgarian World Champion holds a seminar in Baku – PHOTO

A master class is planned during the course
The coach of the Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team held master classes in India
24 November 12:54
Gymnastics

The coach of the Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team held master classes in India

The coach went to this country at the invitation of "Kalaakar" Rhythmic Gymnastics Club
The Bulgarian world champion will hold a master class in Baku
22 November 19:44
Gymnastics

The Bulgarian world champion will hold a master class in Baku

On November 24, theoretical and practical courses for the 3rd level of aerobic gymnastics will be held in Baku
Gymnasts from Ganja, Masalli and Lankaran are training at the National Gymnastics Arena - PHOTO
22 November 17:02
Gymnastics

Gymnasts from Ganja, Masalli and Lankaran are training at the National Gymnastics Arena - PHOTO

3 gymnasts from Masalli, 2 from Lankaran and 9 from Ganja participated in the exercises

16-year-old rhythmic gymnast died
21 November 13:21
Gymnastics

16-year-old rhythmic gymnast died

She died in the training center of the national team in Fellbach-Schmiden

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO
26 November 20:22
Athletics

Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev threw away the stone of celibacy
Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO
27 November 11:49
World football

Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO

He has more time to enjoy his family
“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game
27 November 14:43
World football

“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game

It should be noted that the match will take place at Allianz Arena