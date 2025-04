Azerbaijani acrobats continue their successful performances at the European Championships in Luxembourg.

The men's pair of Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev won the silver medal in the mixed routine with 84.600 points, Idman.biz reports.

The women's team of Safiya Babayeva, Diana Mammadova and Firuza Gasimzade won the bronze medal in the mixed routine.

Idman.biz