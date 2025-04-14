Global gymnastics star returns to Baku

One of the brightest stars of rhythmic gymnastics will once again shine in Baku at the upcoming World Cup.

Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli has been included in her national team’s lineup for the competition, which will take place at the Milli Gymnastics Arena, Idman.biz reports.

Raffaeli is a multiple-time World and European champion and an Olympic bronze medalist. At last year’s World Cup in Baku, she won gold in the clubs final, claimed silver in the hoop routine, and finished third in the all-around category.

The prestigious event is scheduled for April 18–20.

Idman.biz