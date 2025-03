The World Cup in Aerobic Gymnastics continues in Cantanhede, Portugal, where Azerbaijani gymnasts Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov have emerged as champions.

Idman.biz reports that the duo, who advanced to the final, delivered flawless performances to secure gold medals with a score of 19.350 points.

Mustafayeva and Dolmatov, who are silver medalists from the World Championships, entered the final as the top-ranked pair.

Idman.biz