The Aerobics World Cup is being held in Cantanhede, Portugal.

The mixed pair of Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov showed successful results in the qualifying round, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representatives advanced to the final from first place, receiving 19.250 points for their performance.

Mustafayeva and Dolmatov are the silver medalists of the World Championship.

Idman.biz