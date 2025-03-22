European Cup series expands: After Baku, Burgas

There will be another stage in the European Cup series in rhythmic gymnastics.

European Gymnastics (EG) has announced that the second tournament of the series this year will be hosted by the Bulgarian city of Burgas, Idman.biz reports.

The competition will be held from May 15 to 18.

The first European Cup of the season, like last year, will be held in Baku on May 1-4. A distinctive feature of the series is its Cross Battles format: in the final of the individual all-around, the participants compete on the principle of the loser.

Idman.biz