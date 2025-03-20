20 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijani Gymnasts departed for Antalya

Gymnastics
News
20 March 2025 12:24
17
Azerbaijani Gymnasts departed for Antalya

The Azerbaijani national team in artistic gymnastics has headed to Antalya, Turkiye.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijan team will compete in the World Cup, which will begin tomorrow and last for 3 days.

Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzade, Murad Agharzayev, Nazanin Teymurova, and Deniz Aliyeva will try to stand out in individual events.

Antalya tournament will be the third stage of the World Cup series.

It is worth noting that the first stage of the competition was held in Cottbus, and the second took place in Baku.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Four-time European Champion to compete in Baku World Cup
19 March 15:10
Gymnastics

Four-time European Champion to compete in Baku World Cup

The Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics team announced their roster for the Baku World Cup

FIG highlights Azerbaijani pair ahead of World Cup
19 March 14:00
Gymnastics

FIG highlights Azerbaijani pair ahead of World Cup

The first phase of the World Cup will take place in Cantanhede, Portugal

Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova retires
18 March 15:44
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova retires

Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova has announced her retirement from professional sports
Azerbaijani aerobics team heads to Portugal
18 March 12:49
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani aerobics team heads to Portugal

The Azerbaijani gymnasts will participate in the first stage of Cantanhede International Open
Ibrahimova crowned national rhythmic gymnastics champion
18 March 11:30
Gymnastics

Ibrahimova crowned national rhythmic gymnastics champion

She dominated the all-around competition, scoring 94.650 points
Baku awaits Olympic Champion
17 March 18:09
Gymnastics

Baku awaits Olympic Champion

Olympic champion Daria Varfolomeev is set to compete in Baku

Most read

Haiti national team arrives in Baku
18 March 11:19
Football

Haiti national team arrives in Baku

The Haiti national football team has arrived in Baku ahead of their upcoming friendly match
Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW
18 March 16:01
Football

Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW

Zira captain Gismat Aliyev spoke about the latest developments in the Azerbaijan Premier League
Team honors alive player with a minute of silence - VIDEO
18 March 16:38
Football

Team honors alive player with a minute of silence - VIDEO

Before their home match against Levski, Bulgarian club Arda held a minute of silence in memory of their former player
PSG aim to make Lamine Yamal a record-breaker
19 March 09:26
Football

PSG aim to make Lamine Yamal a record-breaker

The 17-year-old winger is set to receive an offer with contract terms similar to those of Kylian Mbappé’s deal