Azerbaijani Gymnasts departed for Antalya

The Azerbaijani national team in artistic gymnastics has headed to Antalya, Turkiye.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijan team will compete in the World Cup, which will begin tomorrow and last for 3 days.

Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzade, Murad Agharzayev, Nazanin Teymurova, and Deniz Aliyeva will try to stand out in individual events.

Antalya tournament will be the third stage of the World Cup series.

It is worth noting that the first stage of the competition was held in Cottbus, and the second took place in Baku.

Idman.biz