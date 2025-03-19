FIG highlights Azerbaijani pair ahead of World Cup

Ahead of the start of the aerobics season, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has highlighted the Azerbaijani pair Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov.

Idman.biz reports the first phase of the World Cup will take place in Cantanhede, Portugal, from March 21-23.

The FIG portal wrote: "Between the last World Championship and the next World Games, the favorites are preparing for the start of the World Cup season. Madina Mustafayeva, the world champion in aerobics from 2021, along with Vladimir Dolmatov, earned a silver medal in mixed pairs at the World

Championship last year. Pairs from Ukraine and Italy may also compete for the title."

Idman.biz