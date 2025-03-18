18 March 2025
Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova retires

Gymnastics
News
18 March 2025 15:44
Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova retires

“This is the end... and a new beginning. I never thought I would write such a post. I never imagined finding words to say goodbye to a part of my life that has been with me for so many years.”

Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova has announced her retirement from professional sports, Idman.biz reports.

The two-time World Junior Championship medalist revealed that her career took a turn in 2022 due to injury:

“The injury led to two years of pain, surgeries, and crutches. Days turned into weeks, weeks into months, and months into years. I fought hard to return. I tried in 2023, but my body wasn’t ready. Then I tried again in 2024. For a moment, I truly believed we did it. That I won this time. But sometimes, no matter how strong you are, some things are beyond your control.”

Jalilova admitted she never wanted her career to end this way, but she has no regrets:

“I gave everything to this sport. Every moment, every fall, every victory – I am grateful for all of it. From my first coach to my last, I thank everyone who guided me along this journey.”

Despite her retirement, she remains optimistic about the future:

“Gymnastics will always be a part of me. It has shaped me as a person. While this chapter of my life is ending, I know new beginnings await.”

