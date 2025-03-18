Azerbaijani aerobics team heads to Portugal

Azerbaijan's aerobics team has traveled to Portugal.

The Azerbaijani gymnasts will participate in the first stage of the World Cup in Cantanhede, Idman.biz reports.

Among the team members are Vladimir Dolmatov and Madina Mustafayeva, the silver medalists in mixed pairs at the World Championship, as well as Sara Alikhanli, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Bejanova, and Khadija Guliyeva.

The aerobics experts will compete in trio, group, mixed pairs, and individual events.

Athletes from 11 countries will take part in the season's first World Cup.

The competition will be held from March 21-23. Our team will also participate in the Cantanhede International Open tournament during this time.

