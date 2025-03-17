Baku awaits Olympic Champion

Olympic champion Daria Varfolomeev is set to compete in Baku once again.

The German gymnast will participate in the World Cup stage, which will take place in the Azerbaijani capital from April 18 to 20, Idman.biz reports.

Last year, Varfolomeev won four gold and one bronze medal in Baku. She will be joined by two other German gymnasts, Margarita Kolosov and Lada Push, as well as the country's group exercise team.

It should be noted that Varfolomeev was named Athlete of the Year in Germany based on last season's results.

Idman.biz