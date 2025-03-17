18 March 2025
EN

Baku awaits Olympic Champion

Gymnastics
News
17 March 2025 18:09
22
Baku awaits Olympic Champion

Olympic champion Daria Varfolomeev is set to compete in Baku once again.

The German gymnast will participate in the World Cup stage, which will take place in the Azerbaijani capital from April 18 to 20, Idman.biz reports.

Last year, Varfolomeev won four gold and one bronze medal in Baku. She will be joined by two other German gymnasts, Margarita Kolosov and Lada Push, as well as the country's group exercise team.

It should be noted that Varfolomeev was named Athlete of the Year in Germany based on last season's results.

Idman.biz

Related news

Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev to compete in World Cup
17 March 18:01
Gymnastics

Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev to compete in World Cup

Azerbaijan's trampoline team is preparing for the second stage of the World Cup

Grace and Beauty: Day two of Azerbaijan Championship – PHOTO
14 March 16:31
Gymnastics

Grace and Beauty: Day two of Azerbaijan Championship – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Championship in rhythmic gymnastics is currently underway at the National Gymnastics Arena

Azerbaijan's group team to kick off the season in France
14 March 10:52
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan's group team to kick off the season in France

The traditional Grand Prix event will take place in Thiais on March 29-30

Azerbaijani acrobats set to shine: "A fabulous line-up promises to deliver a fantastic competition"
13 March 14:45
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani acrobats set to shine: "A fabulous line-up promises to deliver a fantastic competition"

The European Gymnastics Federation (EG) has highlighted Azerbaijan’s national team among the top contenders

Portugal awaits the heroes of the World Championship
13 March 12:39
Gymnastics

Portugal awaits the heroes of the World Championship

Azerbaijan's aerobics team is gearing up for the start of the international season

Azerbaijani gymnasts set to compete in National Championship
13 March 09:55
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts set to compete in National Championship

The Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship kicks off today

Most read

Neymar Left Out of Brazil Squad
15 March 09:53
Football

Neymar Left Out of Brazil Squad

Head coach Dorival Júnior made the decision after consulting with the medical staff
Cristiano Ronaldo is upset - PHOTO
15 March 11:03
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is upset - PHOTO

Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with being substituted in the 61st minute of the match against Al-Kholood
Baku Open prize fund to be $55,000
15 March 12:45
Chess

Baku Open prize fund to be $55,000

Azerbaijan Chess Federation has announced the Baku Open festival
Kobbie Mainoo is a target for Real Madrid
15 March 13:23
Football

Kobbie Mainoo is a target for Real Madrid

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo could continue his career in Spain