Azerbaijan's group team to kick off the season in France

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts will start their competition season in France.

The traditional Grand Prix event will take place in Thiais on March 29-30, where our group routines team will compete, Idman.biz reports.

Representatives from Canada, Estonia, Czech Republic, USA, Hungary, France, and Uzbekistan are expected to participate in the tournament.

The groups will compete for three sets of medals in all-around and two other finals.

Last year, our gymnasts won a gold medal in the five-ring event at Thiais.

Idman.biz