14 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijan's group team to kick off the season in France

Gymnastics
News
14 March 2025 10:52
20
Azerbaijan's group team to kick off the season in France

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts will start their competition season in France.

The traditional Grand Prix event will take place in Thiais on March 29-30, where our group routines team will compete, Idman.biz reports.

Representatives from Canada, Estonia, Czech Republic, USA, Hungary, France, and Uzbekistan are expected to participate in the tournament.

The groups will compete for three sets of medals in all-around and two other finals.

Last year, our gymnasts won a gold medal in the five-ring event at Thiais.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani acrobats set to shine: "A fabulous line-up promises to deliver a fantastic competition"
13 March 14:45
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani acrobats set to shine: "A fabulous line-up promises to deliver a fantastic competition"

The European Gymnastics Federation (EG) has highlighted Azerbaijan’s national team among the top contenders

Portugal awaits the heroes of the World Championship
13 March 12:39
Gymnastics

Portugal awaits the heroes of the World Championship

Azerbaijan's aerobics team is gearing up for the start of the international season

Azerbaijani gymnasts set to compete in National Championship
13 March 09:55
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts set to compete in National Championship

The Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship kicks off today

European Championship draw held in Tallinn
12 March 15:47
Gymnastics

European Championship draw held in Tallinn

The draw for the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship has taken place in Tallinn

Acrobatic World Cup stage to be held in Baku
12 March 14:12
Gymnastics

Acrobatic World Cup stage to be held in Baku

The third stage of the Acrobatic World Cup will take place in Baku

Simonov leads the World Cup standings
12 March 12:58
Gymnastics

Simonov leads the World Cup standings

Nikita Simonov has taken the lead in the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series

Most read

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home
12 March 10:16
Football

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe
11 March 17:38
Football

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe

Sabah FC has climbed 61 places, making it the 11th most improved team
When will Fernando Santos announce the squad?
11 March 17:03
Football

When will Fernando Santos announce the squad?

Fernando Santos, will hold a press conference to announce the squad for the upcoming friendly matches
Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO
09:29
Football

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash