25 February 2025
EN

Legendary gymnast Oksana Chusovitina to compete in World Cup in Baku

Gymnastics
News
25 February 2025 17:29
7
Sports legend Oksana Chusovitina will participate in the World Cup in artistic gymnastics, set to take place in Baku from March 6-9.

The Uzbek gymnast has made history by being the only athlete to compete in eight consecutive Summer Olympic Games (1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020), earning a place in the Guinness World Records, Idman.biz reports.

Chusovitina was a part of the Unified Team that won gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and earned a silver medal in vault at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Chusovitina recently claimed a bronze medal in vault at the World Cup held in Cottbus, Germany.

Idman.biz

