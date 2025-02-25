Legendary gymnast Oksana Chusovitina to compete in World Cup in Baku

Sports legend Oksana Chusovitina will participate in the World Cup in artistic gymnastics, set to take place in Baku from March 6-9.

The Uzbek gymnast has made history by being the only athlete to compete in eight consecutive Summer Olympic Games (1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020), earning a place in the Guinness World Records, Idman.biz reports.

Chusovitina was a part of the Unified Team that won gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and earned a silver medal in vault at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Chusovitina recently claimed a bronze medal in vault at the World Cup held in Cottbus, Germany.

Idman.biz