25 February 2025
EN

FIG praises Hajizada’s flawless performance in final

Gymnastics
News
25 February 2025 11:43
20
The National Gymnastics Arena witnessed an exhilarating moment as Azerbaijani athletes competed in the men’s tumbling final, bringing immense joy to the home crowd.

According to FIG (International Gymnastics Federation), the battle between Adil Hajizada and Tofig Aliyev for the World Cup title was a highlight of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

“Much to the delight of screaming, flag-waving fans inside the National Gymnastics Arena, the Men’s Tumbling final came down to a head-to-head between host nation contenders. Adil Hajizada (AZE) and Tofig Aliyev (AZE) were both part of the men’s team that won the World title in 2023, but only individual gold was on the table Sunday, and both men wanted it.

Aliyev took the lead after the first of two routines in the final, but his second pass was not as strong as Hajizada’s, who dismounted with a near-flawless full-in triple back tuck to earn gold with 29.400, 0.3 ahead of Aliyev. Sergei Finichenko (AIN) won the bronze.”

