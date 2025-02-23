23 February 2025
EN

Double Olympic champion reaches final in Baku

Gymnastics
News
23 February 2025 15:31
28
The semi-finals of Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup took place.

The competition day was opened by trampoline athletes who determined the finalists in the men's individual competition, Idman.biz reports.

The best result in the semi-finals was shown by two-time Olympic champion neutral athlete Ivan Litvinovich.

Ryusei Nishioka, Yusei Matsumoto (both Japan), Stanislav Yaskevich, Maxim Didenko (both neutral athletes), Elijah Fogel, Trevor Harder (both USA) and Roman Barkov (Kazakhstan) also entered the top eight.

