20 February 2025
70 rhythmic gymnasts retire after Paris 2024

20 February 2025 18:10
A total of 70 rhythmic gymnasts have retired following the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The latest athlete to announce her departure from professional sports is Australian gymnast Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva, Idman.biz reports.

She has competed in the Paris Olympics, five World Championships, and World Cup events, as well as securing medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Among the retiring gymnasts are both individual competitors and group event participants.

At the end of last year, Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Zeynab Hummatova also ended their athletic careers.

Idman.biz

