Kramarenko may end career: "If not, I will continue in another field"

Former Azerbaijani national goalkeeper Dmitri Kramarenko's daughter, Lala, shared an update on his recovery following surgery.

The leader of the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team clarified the situation regarding his injury and future career prospects, Idman.biz reports.

Kramarenko's career will depend on his recovery progress: "We will see how my situation progresses and how well I recover. If I make a full recovery, I will return to competition as an athlete. If not, I will continue in another field."

Kramarenko was the winner of the 2021 Team European Championship.

Idman.biz