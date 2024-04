Azerbaijani gymnasts qualified for the final round of the World Cup held in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Idman.biz reports that in the men's fight, Nikita Simonov successfully performed in the hoops and advanced to participate in the decisive stage.

In women's pole vault, Nazanin Teymurova reached the final.

It should be noted that the competition will end on April 20.

Idman.biz