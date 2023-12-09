Gala show called "Flames of the Ojag" - PHOTO

Gala show called "Flames of the Ojag" was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in connection with the 10th anniversary of the "Ojag Sport" Club.

Idman.biz reports that the ceremony started with a video clip.

Mehriban Taghiyeva, the gold and bronze medalist of the rhythmic gymnastics competitions of the Special Summer Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany, showed her example with various movements. Later, the club's gymnast Farid Ociyev and his own voice Sabina presented their numbers to the audience.

In addition to the junior gymnasts of "Ojag Sport", the prize winners of the world European champions who performed as part of the club training team, the competitions of the Olympic Games, as well as the popular opportunities of the Olympic Games in Paris-2024 were also included in the ceremony.

A special number called the dance of "flames" was presented at the gala night. The individual characteristic of this method of gymnastics increases strength and beauty. Each flame illuminates a different aspect of the sport, creating an atmosphere of challenge. In the end, the union as "one unity" reflected unity and solidarity as a symbol of the Ojak family.

Spectacular display of fire, marked symbolism, emphasis on unity, events and coming together at the center of the events gave audiences interesting moments.

Being at the end deeply helps the choreographers who participated in the creation of the Gala show, the chief choreographer of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Kamil Guliyev, the choreographers, the staff and the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Qeud knows that "Ojag Sport" was established in 2013. During this period, the club has achieved many successes in the world of sports and achieved great achievements in the field of gymnastics. One of the most important factors of the club is that it currently manages 11 different types of gymnastics. Includes rhythmic gymnastics, men's gymnastics, women's gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics and tumbling, acrobatic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics, Team Gym, Parkour, Gymnastics for all, Aerial gymnastics and Special Olympics. This allows "Ojag Sport" to build a wide sports career for children and each gymnast to develop their own strength.

Banuchichak Huseynli

Idman.biz