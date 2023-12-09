9 December 2023
EN

99 gymnasts will compete in the last competition of the year

Gymnastics
News
9 December 2023 12:34
On December 10, the 7th Azerbaijan Championship in trampoline gymnastics and the Baku Championship, the 19th National Championship in tumbling and the Capital Championship will be held.

Idman.biz reports that this will be the last national competition of the year organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

A total of 99 athletes (70 in trampoline, 29 in tumbling) will participate in the competition, which will take place in the auxiliary training part of the National Gymnastics Arena.

Athletes representing "Ocag Sport" Club, Baku Gymnastics School, "Neftchi" Sports Club, Specialized Olympic Reserves Children and Youth Sports School No.13 will compete in the competition.

Athletes will compete in the age categories of children (2013-2015), teenagers (2011-2012), youth (2007-2010) and adults (2006 and older) in the tumbling competition. The winners of this type of competition will be determined based on the sum of 2 performances in the qualifying stage.

Children (born in 2016), children (born in 2013-2015), teenagers (born in 2011-2012), youth (born in 2007-2010), adults (2006) and older) will compete in age categories.

Participants of this type of competition will also compete in the synchronized program in the age category of children, teenagers and young adults.

It should be noted that entry to the competition is free.

Idman.biz

