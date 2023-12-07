7 December 2023
The Rector's Cup opening ceremony was held - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
7 December 2023 16:38
The Rector's Cup opening ceremony was held - PHOTO

On December 7, the opening ceremony of the "Rector's Cup" in gymnastics, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was held.

Idman.biz reports that at the event, which took place in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena, a video depicting the contribution of the Great Leader to the field of sports was first shown.

Then "Kalbajar", "Jabrayil", "Aghdam", "Shusha", "Fuzuli", "Khojali", "Zangilan", "Lachin" and "Khankendi" consisting of students studying at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport (ASAPES) gymnasts of the teams were invited to the hall.

During the event, which continued with the singing of the National Anthem, the dear memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our land was commemorated with a minute of silence. After that, Rector of ADBTIA, Fuad Hajiyev, spoke and said that as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's attention and care to sports, many competitions were successfully organized in Azerbaijan.

After the official speech, the opening ceremony continued with the artistic part. Later, the gymnasts of "Kalbajar", "Jabrayil", and "Aghdam" teams performed in free movements, hoops and arms of different heights.

