FIFA futsal referees from Azerbaijan have received international appointments.

A refereeing team consisting of Hikmat Gafarli, Knyaz Amiraslanov, and Ali Jabrayilov will officiate the Turkiye vs. Slovakia match, part of the Euro 2026 Group 3 qualifiers, Idman.biz reports.

The match will take place on March 12 in Erzincan, Turkiye, and will kick off at 17:00.

The game's referee inspector will be Croatian Ivan Novak.

Idman.biz