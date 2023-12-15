Azerbaijan vs Romania

Today, Azerbaijan's national futsal team will play its next game within the elite-round stage of the WC-2024.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan will face Romania in the Baku Sports Palace.

Vitaliy Borisov's team must win this match in order not to lose the chance to qualify for the World Cup. Otherwise, the last round will be formal for our futsal players.

WC-2024: Elite-round stage

December 15

20:00. Azerbaijan - Romania

Chief referee: Damian Grabovski

Baku Sports Palace

1 Kazakhstan 5 5 0 0 15-7 15 2 Romania 4 2 1 1 9-7 7 3 Azerbaijan 4 1 0 3 11-11 3 4 The Netherlands 5 0 1 4 3-13 1

It should be noted that the national team of Azerbaijan will play against the Netherlands on December 20.

Idman.biz