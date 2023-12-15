15 December 2023
Azerbaijan vs Romania

Futsal
News
15 December 2023 15:04
Today, Azerbaijan's national futsal team will play its next game within the elite-round stage of the WC-2024.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan will face Romania in the Baku Sports Palace.

Vitaliy Borisov's team must win this match in order not to lose the chance to qualify for the World Cup. Otherwise, the last round will be formal for our futsal players.

WC-2024: Elite-round stage
December 15
20:00. Azerbaijan - Romania
Chief referee: Damian Grabovski
Baku Sports Palace

1

Kazakhstan

5

5

0

0

15-7

15

2

Romania

4

2

1

1

9-7

7

3

Azerbaijan

4

1

0

3

11-11

3

4

The Netherlands

5

0

1

4

3-13

1

It should be noted that the national team of Azerbaijan will play against the Netherlands on December 20.

