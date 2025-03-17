Chingiz Mehdiyev, accused in Formula 1 case, not jailed – His property will remain intact

The trial of Chingiz Mehdiyev, the former department head at the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, accused of embezzling state funds allocated for the organization of Formula 1 and laundering money obtained through criminal means, has concluded.

Idman.biz, citing Qafqazinfo, reports that the Baku Court on Grave Crimes issued its final verdict in the last hearing.

Judge Leyla Asgarova-Mammadova stated that the charges of embezzlement and money laundering were confirmed in court. On this basis, Mehdiyev was found guilty of the charges. However, since the full amount of embezzled funds was reimbursed, the court imposed a non-custodial sentence.

The verdict stipulates that Chingiz Mehdiyev will serve an 8-year conditional sentence. Additionally, the court decision to seize his assets, including properties worth one million manats (homes and land), has been lifted.

Thus, after a year-long legal process, Mehdiyev has avoided jail time, thanks to his repayment of the financial damage caused to the state.

After the trial, the prosecutor had requested a 10-year prison sentence for Mehdiyev. After he repaid 397,892 manats in damages, the prosecutor, having obtained documents confirming the payment, replaced the 10-year sentence with the conditional sentence.

Idman.biz