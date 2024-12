Final lineup for 2025 Formula 1 teams revealed

The full list of drivers for the 2025 Formula 1 season has been confirmed.

The latest addition to the lineup is French-Algerian driver Isack Hadjar, who will join Racing Bulls as the team's second pilot, Idman.biz reports.

In the upcoming season, 10 teams will compete for the championship title in the Formula 1 World Championship races.

Confirmed 2025 F1 Grid Overview

Red Bull

Max Verstappen: Until 2028

Liam Lawson: Until 2025

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton: Multi-year contract

Charles Leclerc: Multi-year contract

Mercedes

George Russell: Until 2025

Andrea Kimi Antonelli: Until 2025

McLaren

Lando Norris: Multi-year contract

Oscar Piastri: Until 2026

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: Until 2026

Lance Stroll: Multi-year contract

Alpine

Pierre Gasly: Multi-year contract

Jack Doohan: Multi-year contract

Williams

Alex Albon: Multi-year contract

Carlos Sainz: Multi-year contract

Racing Bulls

Yuki Tsunoda: Until 2025

Isack Hadjar: Until 2025

Sauber/Audi

Nico Hülkenberg: Multi-year contract

Gabriel Bortoleto: Multi-year contract

Haas

Oliver Bearman: Multi-year contract

Esteban Ocon: Multi-year contract



The 2025 Formula 1 season will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix from March 14-16, while the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held from September 5-7.



Idman.biz