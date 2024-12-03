3 December 2024
EN

Bernie Ecclestone to auction his legendary racing car collection

Formula 1
News
3 December 2024 18:08
10
Bernie Ecclestone to auction his legendary racing car collection

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has decided to sell his unique collection of racing cars.

Idman.biz reports that the 94-year-old British billionaire will auction 69 race cars.

Ecclestone himself commented, "I love all of my cars, but the time has come for me to start thinking about what will happen to them should I no longer be here, and that is why I have decided to sell them,” the 94-year-old said in a statement.

“After collecting and owning them for so long, I would like to know where they have gone and not leave them for my wife to deal with should I not be around.”

Ecclestone led Formula 1 from 1974 until January 2017.

Idman.biz

Related news

Verstappen caught up with Vettel and Prost
24 November 14:30
Formula 1

Verstappen caught up with Vettel and Prost

Red Bull pilot Max Verstappen won the world championship for the 4th time in a row
Max Verstappen world champion - 4th time
24 November 12:35
Formula 1

Max Verstappen world champion - 4th time

The champion of the 2024 season of the Formula 1 world championship has been determined

Chingiz Mehdiyev: "Azad Rahimov's son must answer before the court!"
18 November 17:03
Formula 1

Chingiz Mehdiyev: "Azad Rahimov's son must answer before the court!"

The defendant asserts that Arif Rahimov was aware of all the operations carried out under his management and had knowledge of the foreign companies linked to the case
Las Vegas Grand Prix heads toward economic record
12 November 18:23
Formula 1

Las Vegas Grand Prix heads toward economic record

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take place on November 23
Two-time Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez to stay with Red Bull
11 November 17:16
Formula 1

Two-time Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez to stay with Red Bull

This news was reported by Marca, citing its sources
10 thousand dollar shot from a fan - VIDEO
3 November 14:36
Formula 1

10 thousand dollar shot from a fan - VIDEO

Houston Rockets fan won $10,000

Most read

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match
2 December 10:10
Football

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match

The game will take place in Sochi as part of a training camp
Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO
2 December 10:18
World football

Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO

A tragic incident occurred during the Guinea Cup football match between Nzerekore and Labe
Record-holding Coaches in the Champions League - LIST
1 December 09:20
World football

Record-holding Coaches in the Champions League - LIST

The list of head coaches with the most matches in the history of the UEFA Champions League has been revealed
Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years
2 December 09:10
World football

Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years

For the first time in 16 years, Manchester City has recorded four consecutive losses