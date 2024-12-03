Bernie Ecclestone to auction his legendary racing car collection

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has decided to sell his unique collection of racing cars.

Idman.biz reports that the 94-year-old British billionaire will auction 69 race cars.

Ecclestone himself commented, "I love all of my cars, but the time has come for me to start thinking about what will happen to them should I no longer be here, and that is why I have decided to sell them,” the 94-year-old said in a statement.

“After collecting and owning them for so long, I would like to know where they have gone and not leave them for my wife to deal with should I not be around.”

Ecclestone led Formula 1 from 1974 until January 2017.

Idman.biz