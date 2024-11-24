25 November 2024
EN

Verstappen caught up with Vettel and Prost

Formula 1
News
24 November 2024 14:30
23
Red Bull pilot Max Verstappen won the world championship for the 4th time in a row.

He was the 5th driver in the history of the race to win 4 or more titles in a row, Idman.biz reports.

Before Max, Juan Manuel Fangio, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton achieved this success 4 times in a row, and Michael Schumacher 5 times.

Verstappen entered the "top six" for the number of titles in the world championships. He shared 4th to 6th places with Prost and Vettel. Schumacher and Hamilton lead the list with 7 championships.

Number of championships in Formula 1.
1. Michael Schumacher - 7 times world champion
2. Lewis Hamilton - 7 times world champion.
3. Juan Manuel Fangio - 5 times world champion.
4. Alain Prost - 4 times world champion
5. Sebastian Vettel - 4 times world champion
6. Max Verstappen - 4 times world champion

Idman.biz

