Max Verstappen world champion - 4th time

The champion of the 2024 season of the Formula 1 world championship has been determined.

Max Verstappen won the title for the 4th time in a row, Idman.biz reports.

Red Bull pilot took the 5th place in the Las Vegas Grand Prix and increased the number of points he collected to 393. He was 62 points ahead of his closest follower, Lando Norris (McLaren).

Mercedes drivers are in the first two places in the USA. Russell took 1st place, Hamilton took 2nd place. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) took the third place on the podium.

There are 2 races left before the end of the season. Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be held.

Formula 1. Las Vegas Grand Prix:

1. George Russell (Mercedes) - 50 laps.

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +7.313.

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +11.906.

4. Charles Leclete (Ferrari) +14,283.

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +16,582.

6. Lando Norris (McLaren) +43.385.

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +51.365.

8. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) +59.808.

9. Yuki Tsunoda (RB) +1:02.808.

10. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +1:03.11

