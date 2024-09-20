20 September 2024
Fernando Alonso: "If we were eighth in Baku, it was a miracle"

Formula 1
News
20 September 2024 17:16
It was a miracle that I finished 8th in Baku."

Idman.biz reports that two-time world champion Fernando Alonso said this while talking about his performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Aston Martin driver managed to finish his performance in 6th place. However, this happened as a result of the collision of the cars of Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz, who were moving in front of him, and he automatically moved up two places.

In this regard, the Spaniard emphasized that it is not necessary to overestimate the speed of the Aston Martin car before the stage in Singapore: "Well, as I said, we are seventh team, so our natural position is 13th, 14th, 15th. If we were eighth in Baku, it was a miracle, if we were 10th in Monza, it was a miracle. If we are here in the points, it will be a miracle.

I think at the same time, you still want to experiment a little bit in FP1 in terms of setups, even if we were happier with the car in Baku than the last few events, we still want more. And Baku was not enough.

The result was good, but we are still with our calculations the seventh team in terms of performance. And we are not happy there. So we still need to find more pace. And I know the team has more ideas for Friday FP1, and yeah, I’m willing to test those.”

