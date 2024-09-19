19 September 2024
Alexander Albon: "This weekend we'll aim to build on the momentum from Baku"

Formula 1
News
19 September 2024 12:27
Alexander Albon: "This weekend we'll aim to build on the momentum from Baku"

“It's a great feeling to be in Singapore following a double-points weekend in Baku."

Idman.biz reports that Williams driver Alexander Albon said this.

“As the closest race to Thailand, Singapore is like a home race for me so it's super special to come and race here.

The track has some similarities with Baku, although the bumpier surface and extreme heat make it one of the most challenging tracks of the year, so it will be interesting to see how the upgrades perform in these conditions.

This weekend we'll aim to build on the momentum from Baku and understand more about the car with our additional upgrades."

Williams drivers Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto won more points in Baku than in the first 16 stages of the season.

