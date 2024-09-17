17 September 2024
EN

Perez’s father rushed to hospital

Formula 1
News
17 September 2024 14:33
10
Sergio Perez's father was rushed to a hospital in Mexico City.

Idman.biz reports that was found unconscious in his bathroom.

He felt bad shortly after the Formula 1 race held in Baku. While his son was close to the podium, he collided with Carlos Sainz and crashed out of the race.

The arriving emergency medical doctors diagnosed Father Peres with a pre-heart attack condition. He was immediately admitted to the hospital. Now the life of Sergio's father is not in danger.

“Everything happened after the [Baku] accident. The shock of the accident may have caused this. They are already checking my heart to see why I fainted,” Antonio Perez told Mediotiempo.

