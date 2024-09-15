15 September 2024
EN

Oscar Piastri: "It's a great result"

Formula 1
News
15 September 2024 18:11
8
"This is a really great result."

Oscar Piastri, the winner of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, said this,
Idman.biz reports.

The Australian pilot of McLaren commented on his team's rise to the leadership of the Engineers' Cup ahead of Red Bull: "When I joined the team, we were in the last place. It can be seen that many things have changed in the time behind. Thanks to my team for improving the car, but also for playing a big role in my development. Now we are leading the race. Everyone in the team has contributed to this success. I am grateful to them for that."

Oscar Piastri, whose account has 222 points, is on the 4th place.

Idman.biz

