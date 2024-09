The awarding ceremony of Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1 was held in Baku.

The winner Oscar Piastri was presented with the award by the head of the Baku City Executive Authority, Eldar Azizov, Idman.biz reports.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov gave the award to the second place winner Charles Leclerc, and to the third place winner George Russell, the president of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov.

Piastri won for the second time in his career.

Idman.biz