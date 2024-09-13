Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Free practice ended - PHOTO - VIDEO

The first free practice at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has ended.
10 teams are participating in the 6 km long track, Idman.biz reports.
Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS and another Oracle Red Bull Racing team driver Sergio Perez took the next places.
----------
14:30
The first free practice at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started.
The Baku race is being held for the eighth time and will end on September 15.
12:40
The free practice at the Formula 2 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku has ended.
Enzo Fittipaldi from Van Amersfoort Racing beat all his opponents, Idman.biz reports.
11:20
Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Formula-1 has started today.
Two test runs will be held in Formula 1, and a qualifying round will be held in Formula 2, Idman.biz reports.
20 pilots from 10 teams will compete for victory in the Grand Prix. The length of the race track is 6 km.
In addition, the qualifying round will be held in Formula 2 along with the test run.
The program of the first day at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:
11:00. Formula 2: Free mileage
13:30. Formula 1: The first free trial
15:00. Formula 2: Qualifying round
17:00. Formula 1: Second free trial
Azerbaijan Grand Prix will end on September 15.
