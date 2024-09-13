Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Free practice ended - PHOTO - VIDEO

The first free practice at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has ended.

10 teams are participating in the 6 km long track, Idman.biz reports.

Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS and another Oracle Red Bull Racing team driver Sergio Perez took the next places.

14:30

The first free practice at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started.

The Baku race is being held for the eighth time and will end on September 15.

12:40

The free practice at the Formula 2 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku has ended.

Enzo Fittipaldi from Van Amersfoort Racing beat all his opponents, Idman.biz reports.

11:20

Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Formula-1 has started today.

Two test runs will be held in Formula 1, and a qualifying round will be held in Formula 2, Idman.biz reports.

20 pilots from 10 teams will compete for victory in the Grand Prix. The length of the race track is 6 km.

In addition, the qualifying round will be held in Formula 2 along with the test run.

The program of the first day at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

11:00. Formula 2: Free mileage

13:30. Formula 1: The first free trial

15:00. Formula 2: Qualifying round

17:00. Formula 1: Second free trial

Azerbaijan Grand Prix will end on September 15.

