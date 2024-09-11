12 September 2024
Highest-paid driver on F1 grid

Formula 1
News
11 September 2024 16:28
75
The English press has announced the names of the pilots who have won the most in Formula 1.

In total, 20 drivers earn about 205 million pounds per year, excluding bonuses, Idman.biz.

The current World Champion Max Verstappen heads the list. His annual earnings are more than 58 million dollars.

The first ten are as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) - 58,859,503 million dollars

2. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain) - 44,471,625

3. Charles Leclerc (Monaco) - 34,003,831

4. Lando Norris (Great Britain) - 19,616,498

5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) - 18,309,197

6 George Russell (Great Britain) - 18,309,197

7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) - 14,387,194

8. Carlos Sainz (Spain) - 11,771,877

9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) - 9,155,717

10. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) - 6,539,174

The next round of Formula 1 will be held in Azerbaijan on September 13-15.

Idman.biz

