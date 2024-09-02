2 September 2024
Magnussen on the brink of Baku F1 ban after Monza clash

2 September 2024 14:48
28
Kevin Magnussen was banned for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after being penalized for the Gasly clash in Monza.

As Idman.biz reports, the Haas driver has been hit with a one-race ban after being penalized for clashing with Alpine rival Pierre Gasly.

The Danish driver reached the maximum 12 penalty points on his superlicence.

He expressed his confusion: “I don’t understand it at all, just completely confused. Me and Gasly raced hard into Turn 4… no damage to either car, no consequence to the race of either of us, and I get a 10-second penalty.”

Haas’s reserve drivers Ollie Bearman and Pietro Fittipaldi are on standby to replace Magnussen.

Idman.biz

