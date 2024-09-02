Magnussen on the brink of Baku F1 ban after Monza clash

Kevin Magnussen was banned for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after being penalized for the Gasly clash in Monza.

As Idman.biz reports, the Haas driver has been hit with a one-race ban after being penalized for clashing with Alpine rival Pierre Gasly.

The Danish driver reached the maximum 12 penalty points on his superlicence.

He expressed his confusion: “I don’t understand it at all, just completely confused. Me and Gasly raced hard into Turn 4… no damage to either car, no consequence to the race of either of us, and I get a 10-second penalty.”

Haas’s reserve drivers Ollie Bearman and Pietro Fittipaldi are on standby to replace Magnussen.

Idman.biz