The sprint races of the "Formula-1" World Championship have been removed from the program of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Idman.biz reports that the International Sports Federation (FIA) released information about this.

There will be 6 sprint races in the 2024 Grand Prix stages. This will coincide with the Grand Prix of China, Miami, Austria, USA, Brazil and Qatar.

It should be noted that in 2023, the sprint races of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix were won by "Red Bull" driver Sergio Perez.

Idman.biz