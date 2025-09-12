Ilham Yadullayev: “We failed to convert our chances”

“The first games of the season are always tough. We had prepared well for the match and analyzed the opponent. We knew they were a combative, aggressive team. Despite the defeat, the game was played under our control,”

Idman.biz reports that these words were said to Sport24.az by Ilham Yadullayev, head coach of First League side MOIK.

The 49-year-old specialist shared his thoughts on his team’s loss in their season opener against Shahdag Gusar: “In the first half, we couldn’t take advantage of our scoring chances. Right at the beginning of the second half, we were disappointed, but we managed to equalize. In the final minutes, the opponent caught us on the counterattack, scored, and won the game. We tried to play dominant football, and naturally, in such a style, we will concede goals on counterattacks. I am satisfied with the team’s performance and the players’ efforts. We controlled possession as we wanted. Most of our attacks were built through the center or the wings. It’s just disappointing that we couldn’t convert our chances. The performance of our new signings also pleased me. The course of the league will show how intense the championship will be. I believe it will be an exciting season. Everything will be in line with sporting principles. I wish all the teams success.”

The MOIK – Shahdag Gusar match ended with the home side’s 2-1 defeat.

