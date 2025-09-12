12 September 2025
EN

Ilham Yadullayev: “We failed to convert our chances”

Football
News
12 September 2025 15:27
26
Ilham Yadullayev: “We failed to convert our chances”

“The first games of the season are always tough. We had prepared well for the match and analyzed the opponent. We knew they were a combative, aggressive team. Despite the defeat, the game was played under our control,”

Idman.biz reports that these words were said to Sport24.az by Ilham Yadullayev, head coach of First League side MOIK.

The 49-year-old specialist shared his thoughts on his team’s loss in their season opener against Shahdag Gusar: “In the first half, we couldn’t take advantage of our scoring chances. Right at the beginning of the second half, we were disappointed, but we managed to equalize. In the final minutes, the opponent caught us on the counterattack, scored, and won the game. We tried to play dominant football, and naturally, in such a style, we will concede goals on counterattacks. I am satisfied with the team’s performance and the players’ efforts. We controlled possession as we wanted. Most of our attacks were built through the center or the wings. It’s just disappointing that we couldn’t convert our chances. The performance of our new signings also pleased me. The course of the league will show how intense the championship will be. I believe it will be an exciting season. Everything will be in line with sporting principles. I wish all the teams success.”

The MOIK – Shahdag Gusar match ended with the home side’s 2-1 defeat.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lamine Yamal sets sights on multiple Ballon d’Or wins
18:10
Football

Lamine Yamal sets sights on multiple Ballon d’Or wins

Barcelona’s 18-year-old forward emphasizes team success while dreaming of football’s biggest individual honors
Date set for postponed Sabah vs. Qarabag clash
17:55
Football

Date set for postponed Sabah vs. Qarabag clash

Misli Premier League first-round match rescheduled for December 18 following European fixtures
Rahid Amirguliyev misses MOIK clash due to knee surgery
17:51
Football

Rahid Amirguliyev misses MOIK clash due to knee surgery

Shahdag Gusar president and captain sidelined as injury recovery keeps him out of First League opener
Rufat Abbasov: "Scouts watched me in Portugal, and I read about it" – INTERVIEW
17:47
Football

Rufat Abbasov: "Scouts watched me in Portugal, and I read about it" – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan U-21 national team player gave an interview
Kamran Quliyev: "I left Sumgayit to get more playing time"
17:47
Football

Kamran Quliyev: "I left Sumgayit to get more playing time"

Former Sumgayit player gave a statement
Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE
17:47
Football

Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE

Kapaz faces Araz-Nakhchivan in Gabala, while Qarabag hosts Zira in the day’s key clash

Most read

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup
10 September 11:32
Football

Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup

Former Real Madrid coach reportedly preparing to succeed Didier Deschamps as head coach
Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
10 September 10:18
Formula 1

Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Record spectator capacity, new grandstands, and world-class shows promise the most spectacular race weekend yet
Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”
11 September 11:11
Athletics

Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”

The sprint legend praises advancements in shoes but remains confident his 100m world record will stand