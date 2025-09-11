Danildo Assioli: “Santos did everything he could for the Azerbaijan national team”

“If the results were not positive, then it’s natural for there to be discontent. I am sure that Fernando Santos did everything he could to bring successful results to the Azerbaijan national team. Unfortunately, the results didn’t come. In any case, it is now important to choose the ideal coach for the project. I wish the national team success. They drew 1-1 with Ukraine. At least, that’s a good result.”

According to Idman.biz, Danildo Assioli, who is currently working as a coach at Portugal’s Santa Clara club, said this in a statement to Sportal.az.

The Brazilian, who spent five years in Azerbaijan as a foreign player with Inter (now Shamakhi), spoke about Fernando Santos. With both his playing and coaching career tied to Portugal, Assioli also commented on the decision AFFA must make: “The AFFA leadership must now make a very precise decision regarding the head coach. This is an extremely important point. I hope the right decision will be made and that the Azerbaijan national team achieves the results it desires.”

Idman.biz