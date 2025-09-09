9 September 2025
Kakha Tskhadadze: “Rashad Sadygov is fully ready for this position”

Football
News
9 September 2025 16:27
Kakha Tskhadadze: "Rashad Sadygov is fully ready for this position"

“I believe that the national team should have a local coach. I have my candidates, from the very beginning, I mentioned Gurbanov. I think Rashad Sadygov is developing and fully ready for this position.”

These words were spoken to Teleqraf by Gabala’s Georgian head coach, Kakha Tskhadadze, Idman.biz reports.

The specialist spoke about coaches who could work with the Azerbaijani national team: “Santos is a famous coach with great achievements. I think it didn’t work out with him and the Azerbaijan national team because the nature of the work here is completely different. I believe there is a need for a coach who knows the mentality of local footballers to the fullest. One needs to work differently, that’s how I see it. I think they will carefully consider and make the right decision. I hope the situation will be corrected soon.”

The former captain of the Georgian national team also spoke about his team’s recent results and the match against Turkiye: “Of course, I follow them and support them because it’s my country, my team. I have played there. I am a very passionate supporter. The Georgian national team is very strong right now, they beat Bulgaria 3:0. Unfortunately, they lost to Turkey in the first match, but that can be resolved. The Georgian national team will achieve success and fulfill every Georgian’s dream. Last year, they realized one of these dreams by playing in the European Championship. The next goal is to play in the World Championship. I wish the Georgian national team success in this qualifying stage.”

Fernando Santos was dismissed as head coach of the Azerbaijan national team yesterday. Under his leadership, the team did not win any of the 11 matches played.

Idman.biz

