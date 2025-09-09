Tural Asgarov: “It’s time to end the ‘blind foreigner’ obsession”

“Bringing Fernando Santos as the head coach of our national team was a mistake, and if, as reported, full compensation was paid, letting him go is a second mistake.”

These words were spoken to Sport24.az by manager Tural Asgarov, Idman.biz reports.

The well-known agent commented on Fernando Santos’ resignation as head coach of the national team: “I hope that after our heavy defeat to Iceland, Aykhan Abbasov will be able to prepare the team psychologically for the match against Ukraine. But in any case, the match against Ukraine is just one game, and I don’t think the result will have serious implications for the future of our players. The new head coach of our national team must be a local specialist. It’s time to end the love for ‘blind foreigners.’ To answer all questions, I want to say that the national team is the top of the pyramid. Any change at the top will be minor, cosmetic repairs. The foundation, however, remains in poor, rotten condition.”

Fernando Santos was appointed head coach of the Azerbaijan national team in June of last year. AFFA mutually terminated the contract with the Portuguese specialist yesterday.

Idman.biz