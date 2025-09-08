8 September 2025
Sevinj Jafarzade: “The Krasnodar management offered me a role within the club structure”

Sevinj Jafarzade: “The Krasnodar management offered me a role within the club structure”

Sevinj Jafarzade, a player of Azerbaijan’s women’s national football team, spoke to Sportal.az.

According to Idman.biz, after leaving “Krasnodar” and joining the Turkish club “Yuksekova,” Jafarzade shared her goals in Turkiye: “I had been playing in the Russian Super League for eight years, five of which were with 'Krasnodar.' By the end of this year, my contract with the club was set to expire. I had discussions with the club, and the management even offered me a position within the club structure. However, I told them that I wanted to continue my career as a player and thanked them. That offer made me happy because I had been with a big club for five years, and in the end, I was still valued. Although I had been considering changing clubs at the end of the year, the transfer happened now.”

The winger of the national team said that despite being new to the Turkish championship, she is determined to give her best for the team: “My move wasn’t just about my current team. I decided to move to the Turkish league, and joining this club was due to a contract offer that suited me. Sometimes you look at what clubs offer and make your decision. Naturally, financial and moral factors play a role. Honestly, I’m new to this league, but wherever I am, I try to give my best as a professional player. My new plans don’t change because of the location or the team. I always aim to give 100 percent and work for it. There were negotiations with several clubs, and this transfer was finalized. I have plans for the future, but I don’t want to rush things. First, I need to prove myself in this club and league. After that, I believe more diverse offers will come my way. Everything will be revealed in time. I just need to keep working hard, and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

