Sabah U-10 finishes second at Eurocup Trophy 2025 - PHOTO

Sabah’s U-10 team participated in the “Eurocup Trophy 2025” international football tournament held in Traiskirchen, Austria.

The tournament lasted for two days, Idman.biz reports.

On the first day, the Baku representatives defeated Austria’s Soccer School Wien (2:1), “FCM Traiskirchen” (3:1), Serbia’s Fortuna Pancevo A (3:1), and Germany’s SC Theresienfield (5:0). In the decisive match, they lost to “FCM Traiskirchen” (2:3), finishing the first day in second place.

On the second day, under head coach Aydin Manafli, the team defeated Austria’s Soccer School Wien (2:1), “Inzersdorf” (7:0), Serbia’s Fortuna Pancevo A (4:1), and “Fortuna Pancevo B” (4:0). In the final, they faced “Fortuna Pancevo A” again and lost 1:2, ultimately finishing in second place.

