Alexander Isak becomes third most expensive transfer in football history

Alexander Isak’s move from Newcastle to Liverpool has become the third most expensive transfer in world football history.

Idman.biz reports that the Swedish striker joined the English champions for £125 million (€145 million).

Only two transfers have cost more: Kylian Mbappe’s move from Monaco to PSG (€180 million) and Neymar’s transfer from Barcelona to PSG (€222 million).

Isak’s transfer is also the most expensive in English football history. The previous record also belonged to Arne Slot’s team, when attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz left Bayer for €125 million.

Idman.biz