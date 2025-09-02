Qarabag ends pursuit of Sambou Soumano

Qarabag’s negotiations over the transfer of “Lorient” striker Sambou Soumano seem to have hit a dead end.

Idman.biz, citing insider Rudy Galetti, reports that the Agdam club has officially withdrawn from the race for the 24-year-old Senegalese forward. Galetti claims that the French club reduced the price to €3.5 million, but “Qarabag” insisted on its previous offer of “€2.5 million + €0.5 million in bonuses” and refused to exceed its limit.

Earlier, it was reported that the player had already agreed on terms and was ready to join the Aghdam club, which competes in the Champions League. However, the difference in price expectations between the two sides turned out to be too significant.

The French press had previously reported that “Blackburn” was interested in Soumano, with the fee mentioned being around €6 million, which further complicated negotiations with “Qarabag.” Poland’s “Widzew” is also interested in the player, but they too are unwilling to meet the asking price.

Idman.biz