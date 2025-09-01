Toral Bayramov: "We want to continue making history" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Toral Bayramov, Qarabag player, for GOL.az

– You won 2:0 away against Karvan. What are your thoughts on the match?

– It was a very tough game. The weather was hot, and the pitch conditions made it harder. We came off a difficult match, and there was psychological fatigue. Thankfully, we won and secured our first victory of the season. We will aim to earn 3 points in the next matches as well.

– How much did playing on artificial turf make it harder?

– Of course, playing on artificial turf is difficult. Most of the world plays on natural grass. Artificial turf can cause micro-injuries. But what can we do? It’s part of our job.

– How challenging was it to focus on this match after the exciting game against Ferencvaros?

– There’s certainly a difference, but again, this is our job. If we don’t win here, we cannot succeed in European competitions. The domestic league is the main priority. Winning here allows us to play in European tournaments and make our fans happy. In the national championship, we play every match to win.

– How do you evaluate the Champions League group stage draw?

– There is no weak opponent in the Champions League. Interesting matches await us. Every game will be very intense. We want to collect as many points as possible and continue making history.

– How many points do you think Qarabag can earn against these opponents?

– I can’t say. Football is unpredictable, and we have proven that many times. The key is to prepare properly as a team. When everyone gives their best, good results are possible.

– The national team will face Iceland and Ukraine soon. What are your expectations for these matches?

– Tough games await us, with long trips. We want to represent our country with dignity. We will do everything possible to return with positive results.

– Can Qarabag’s confident performance in European competitions positively influence the national team?

– A win is always a win. Winning boosts morale. We believe Qarabag’s performance will have a positive impact on the national team as well.

Idman.biz