Azer Bagirov: We should not give Zira gaps

"Everything is fine in the team"

It was told to Idman.biz by Azer Bagirov, the head coach of Kapaz.

He spoke about the match against Zira to be held in the XXXII round of the Misli Premier League. The expert said that Kapaz has prepared seriously for this match: "We have lost to Zira in all three matches. We will almost certainly play against a team that has secured the Conference and Europa League. We should not try and give gaps. I can note the fact that we are playing at home and the support of the fans as positive points."

Bagirov emphasized that this match is important in terms of strengthening our place in the Premier League: "We will try to collect a minimum of points and continue on our way. Because we have not fully secured our stay in the Premier League."

Today's Kapaz - Zira match will take place in Tovuz. The starting whistle of the match will sound at 19:00.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz