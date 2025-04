A high-scoring Premier League clash ended in a draw as Arsenal and Crystal Palace shared the points in Round 34 of the season.

Arsenal hosted Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. Despite taking the lead twice, the Gunners failed to hold on, and the match finished 2–2, Idman.biz reports.

This result has major title implications, as Liverpool now need just one more point to secure the Premier League trophy.

Premier League, Round 34

April 23

23:00. Arsenal 2–2 Crystal Palace

Idman.biz