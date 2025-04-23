WATCH: Emin Mahmudov: “We will need Allah’s help in France match”

Azerbaijan national team and Neftchi midfielder Emin Mahmudov was a guest on the YouTube show Podkat.

Mahmudov spoke about the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against France, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced player admitted that the national team has little chance of earning points in those matches:

“We will need Allah’s help in France match. We’ll probably have to play with 8 defenders and 2 forwards (laughs). Honestly, it wouldn’t be believable if we said we’re going to shut down Mbappé or not let Dembélé play. Sometimes unusual things happen in football. Like we had such a match against Portugal. So, only something like that could help.”

Idman.biz