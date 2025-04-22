AFFA hosts meeting with Mexican ambassador

AFFA General Secretary Jahangir Farajullayev met with Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, the Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, at the association’s headquarters.

The meeting focused on exploring opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of football, Idman.biz reports.

The ambassador also shared general information about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, and expressed her hope to welcome Azerbaijani fans to Mexico during the tournament.

Idman.biz